 »   »   »  Jacqueline Fernandez's Recent Experiment At The Dabangg Tour Is A Hit With Her Female Fans!

When it comes to fashion sense, Jacqueline Fernandez has always upped the game with her elegant dressing style. The leggy lass recently experimented with multiple variations out of a single outfit at the Dabangg Tour. Off course, the teenage girls couldn't get enough of the Sri Lankan beauty's gorgeousness and seemed to be quite inspired by her.

The Race 3 actress opted for a single outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock and experimented it with multiple variations for all her performance.

Sharing the pictures of all the outfits, Jacqueline took to her social media saying, "One outfit, many ways!! from Falguni Shane Peacock Ayo Henderson #DabanggTour #DabanggReloaded".

Looking at this, many teenage girls got inspired by the style diva and experimented with their outfits too.

These female fans also took to their social media sharing pictures of how they have gone ahead and styled one single outfit with multiple variations. It was quite a fan affair where the girls have tagged Jacqueline and thanked her to be such an inspiration. Check it out here-

Jacqueline has always been an audience favourite be it for her style quotient or her killer dance moves. The actress is currently leaving no stone unturned in treating her fans with stunning performances at the Dabangg Tour.

The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently basking in the glory of the blockbuster run of Race 3, is witnessing an upward trend on her Instagram, clocks 19.6 M followers. A source revealed, "Jacqueline has been interacting and posting to her fans extensively. Her interaction growth has been in excess of 45 per cent in the past 3 months. That is a phenomenal rise."

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive and Salman Khan's Kick 2.