 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez's Salman Khan-Varun Dhawan Connection

Jacqueline Fernandez rocked the box office last year with the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, which was a reprised version of Salman Khan's Judwaa. The audience loved the crackling chemistry of the sizzling couple in Judwaa 2.

Now, the actress is back to burning the screen with the original Judwaa and her Kick co-star, Salman Khan in Race 3. After creating waves with their sizzling chemistry in Kick, the magical duo is all set to mesmerize the audience in the upcoming action thriller.

The recently released track 'Heeriye' showcases the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan impressed the audience with their chemistry in the comedy entertainer turning out to be a hit pair amongst the masses. The duo had earlier shared screen space in Sajid Nadiadwala's Dishoom.

With Race 3 coming up, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen recreating the Kick magic with Salman Khan. The pair garnered immense love from the audience, so much so that Sajid Nadiadwala has already casted the duo in Kick 2.

Seems like the audience and filmmakers cannot get over these 2 hit pairings and are looking at opportunities to capitalize on them time and again.