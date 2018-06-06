English
 »   »   »  Jacqueline Fernandez: Salman Khan Has Been A Huge, Positive Force For Me!

Jacqueline Fernandez: Salman Khan Has Been A Huge, Positive Force For Me!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Post the blockbuster hit of Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate the magic with superstar Salman Khan in their upcoming action franchise, Race 3.  Jacqueline who has always been vocal about her equation with the superstar has gone ahead to speak in depth about her Race 3 co-star.

    Jacqueline revealed that Salman has always been one of her biggest supporters and how 'Kick' changed for life. Scroll down to read what Jacqueline had to say about Salman-

    Jacqueline Calls Salman 'One Of Her Biggest Supporters'

    The actress shared, "We've known each other quite well for quite some time now, from the time I came to India. He has been one of my biggest supporters."

    The Film Which Changed Her Life Forever

    "Salman has been a friend from the time I didn't even know if I should really sign a film or not. Then, of course, being a part of Kick really changed things for me".

    The Feeling Is Mutual

    She further adds, "To me, Salman is a family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual. I really appreciate the fact that we can be really honest with each other. I respect him a lot, I feel like he has been a huge, positive force for me".

    Salman Is A Nice Man With A Big Heart

    Earlier while speaking to IANS, Jacqueline had said, "There is an energy around him that might just make you feel intimidated when you meet Salman first time. I do not think he means to be like that but his aura is very strong... even after years, as a friend and co-star, when I am with him on set, I still get very very nervous, conscious... God knows what. I forget my dialogues at times. We all are more relaxed when we are just chatting and chilling. However, in the beginning, I used to be conscious even off sets. I think with time, that has gone. Once you know him, you realize he is really a nice man with big heart."


    The hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have generated immense anticipation amongst masses ever since the film's announcement. 

    The first two songs of the film gave us glimpses of the sizzling chemistry between the duo, stirring the excitement of the audience for the film.

    Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3. 

    The duo is all set to treat the audience with an Eid 2018 release.


    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue