 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Admits Doing This CRAZY Thing To Grab Rajkummar Rao's Attention!

Janhvi Names Her Favourite Actors In The Film Industry

The Dhadak' actress revealed that she likes Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



The Reason Why She Is Attracted To Them

Janhvi said, "They're so good! I'm attracted to someone who can immerse me, and all these actors are so expressive."



Are You Listening Rajkummar Rao?

The star kid revealed that she used to comment on Rajkummar's photos so that he notices her.



A 'Star-struck' Janhvi Did This Shocking Thing

Janhvi confessed, "I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He's the only person I've asked for a photo with."



Do You Smell A Competition?

In the same interview, Janhvi also mentioned that she thinks Alia Bhatt is her top form right now.



Janhvi Recalls How Her Mother Sridevi Reacted After Watching 25 Minutes Of Her Debut Movie 'Dhadak'

"She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve-she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, "You can't wear anything on your face." That's all she told me but she was happy."

