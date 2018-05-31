 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Admits Doing This CRAZY Thing To Grab Rajkummar Rao's Attention!

Related Articles
The stunnng Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sashay her way into Bollywood with 'Dhadak' co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' which starred Akash Thosar and Rinki Rajguru in lead roles. Janhvi recently made her debut on magazine cover for Vogue where she was interviewed by her mentor Karan Johar.
In her first ever interview, the star kid revealed her fascination for Rajkummar Rao and also spoke about how she tried to get his attention on social media. Scroll down to read more-
Janhvi Names Her Favourite Actors In The Film Industry
The Dhadak' actress revealed that she likes Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The Reason Why She Is Attracted To Them
Janhvi said, "They're so good! I'm attracted to someone who can immerse me, and all these actors are so expressive."
Are You Listening Rajkummar Rao?
The star kid revealed that she used to comment on Rajkummar's photos so that he notices her.
A 'Star-struck' Janhvi Did This Shocking Thing
Janhvi confessed, "I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He's the only person I've asked for a photo with."
Do You Smell A Competition?
In the same interview, Janhvi also mentioned that she thinks Alia Bhatt is her top form right now.
Janhvi Recalls How Her Mother Sridevi Reacted After Watching 25 Minutes Of Her Debut Movie 'Dhadak'
"She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve-she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, "You can't wear anything on your face." That's all she told me but she was happy."
