English
 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Is Severely Uneducated & So Is Ishaan Khatter! This Interview Will Make You Laugh

Janhvi Kapoor Is Severely Uneducated & So Is Ishaan Khatter! This Interview Will Make You Laugh

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to bring magic on the silver screen as their upcoming movie Dhadak is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. The duo are promoting the movie in full speed and were seen in several talk shows, malls, press conferences and radio shows. They are filled with enthusiasm and recently had a fun interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Both Janhvi and Ishaan poked fun at themselves with regard to their educational qualifications.

    When Rajeev Masand asked Janhvi Kapoor her educational qualifications, she said that she is severely uneducated as she completed only her 12th grade. "I studied till the 12th, I actually studied in an IB school and then I never went to college so I am severely uneducated," and the audience burst out with laughter. Also, the point to be noted here is that Janhvi did not mention the fact that right after her 12th, she went on to study at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA. So the fact is, Janhvi Kapoor is not severely uneducated, but did everything to chase her dreams.

    Ishaan Khatter Spoke About His Educational Qualifications Too

    "Neither did I... I studied up till my 12th and I did my A-levels and then I was able to break-free of traditional academics and study what I wanted to."

    Ishaan Studied Dance After His Class 12

    After completing his 12th, Ishaan Khatter broke away from the chains of academic pressures and studied dance at the Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.

    Chased Their Dreams!

    So despite both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter not having a master's degree, they chose to do what they love and we are sure they will have a bright career ahead.

    The Grand Release Of Dhadak

    Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat, which was a super hit when it released in 2016. The Hindi version of the movie will be released on July 20, 2018.


    We took #Dhadak stars @ishaan95 and @janhvikapoor back to class, and boy it was a lot of fun, especially when they showed us the steps to #Zingaat. #interview #class #college #film #movie #cinema #bollywood #sairat #instafilm #instavideo #ishankhattar #janhvikapoor #igers #instadaily

    A post shared by Rajeev Masand (@rajeevmasand) on Jul 17, 2018 at 5:43am PDT


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue