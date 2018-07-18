 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Is Severely Uneducated & So Is Ishaan Khatter! This Interview Will Make You Laugh

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to bring magic on the silver screen as their upcoming movie Dhadak is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. The duo are promoting the movie in full speed and were seen in several talk shows, malls, press conferences and radio shows. They are filled with enthusiasm and recently had a fun interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Both Janhvi and Ishaan poked fun at themselves with regard to their educational qualifications.

When Rajeev Masand asked Janhvi Kapoor her educational qualifications, she said that she is severely uneducated as she completed only her 12th grade. "I studied till the 12th, I actually studied in an IB school and then I never went to college so I am severely uneducated," and the audience burst out with laughter. Also, the point to be noted here is that Janhvi did not mention the fact that right after her 12th, she went on to study at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA. So the fact is, Janhvi Kapoor is not severely uneducated, but did everything to chase her dreams.

