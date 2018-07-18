 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Is Severely Uneducated & So Is Ishaan Khatter! This Interview Will Make You Laugh

Related Articles
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to bring magic on the silver screen as their upcoming movie Dhadak is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. The duo are promoting the movie in full speed and were seen in several talk shows, malls, press conferences and radio shows. They are filled with enthusiasm and recently had a fun interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Both Janhvi and Ishaan poked fun at themselves with regard to their educational qualifications.
When Rajeev Masand asked Janhvi Kapoor her educational qualifications, she said that she is severely uneducated as she completed only her 12th grade. "I studied till the 12th, I actually studied in an IB school and then I never went to college so I am severely uneducated," and the audience burst out with laughter. Also, the point to be noted here is that Janhvi did not mention the fact that right after her 12th, she went on to study at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA. So the fact is, Janhvi Kapoor is not severely uneducated, but did everything to chase her dreams.
Ishaan Khatter Spoke About His Educational Qualifications Too
"Neither did I... I studied up till my 12th and I did my A-levels and then I was able to break-free of traditional academics and study what I wanted to."
Ishaan Studied Dance After His Class 12
After completing his 12th, Ishaan Khatter broke away from the chains of academic pressures and studied dance at the Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.
Chased Their Dreams!
So despite both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter not having a master's degree, they chose to do what they love and we are sure they will have a bright career ahead.
The Grand Release Of Dhadak
Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat, which was a super hit when it released in 2016. The Hindi version of the movie will be released on July 20, 2018.
