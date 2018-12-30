 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor’s Heart Warming Birthday Wish For Sister Anshula

Jhanvi Kapoor celebrates Anshula's Birthday with Khushi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor in Singapore FilmiBeat

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's little sister, turned a year older today, and she received the sweetest wishes from her brother and sister Janhvi Kapoor for her birthday. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to pen the most touching birthday wish for their sister Anshula. Read what they wrote!

Arjun Kapoor always has a touching birthday wish for his sister Anshula, which he posts on his social media every year. This year, Arjun took to Instagram to share this heartfelt birthday wish. "Happy birthday Ansh... ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me... #happybirthdayanshula #bestsisterever #growinguptoofast"(sic) he posted.

Janhvi Kapoor's bond with her half-sister Anshula Kapoor has gotten stronger over the last few months. Janhvi took to Instagram to wish Anshula. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, "Everyone's most special. The reason we feel loved and safe. So thankful I have you to look up to. I love you more than you can imagine, always. HBD bro." (sic).

Birthday girl Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday with the rest of the Kapoor family - Boney, Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun - in Singapore. There is a buzz going around that Janhvi and Khushi have planned a surprise for their sister.

The Kapoor family had a very difficult year with the untimely death of the legendary actress, Sridevi. But in a very touching way, this tragedy brought the family together in support of each other. Janhvi said in an interview, "The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi have been giving us (she and her younger sister, Khushi). It's a family dynamic that I relish."

"I am very thankful for them. I couldn't have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength," she added.

Janhvi, who made her debut with Dhadak this year, appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 with her brother Arjun. We heard about how Arjun and Anshula were there for Janhvi and Khushi in their time of need and saw the beautiful bond that this family now shares.

Janhvi was praised for her performance in her debut movie, Dhadak. Next year, we will be seeing her sister Khushi make her Bollywood debut. Director Karan Johar revealed that he will be launching Khushi in 2019, on Neha Dhupia's radio show.

