 Janhvi Kapoor In a Desi Avatar As She Receives 'Rising Talent Of The Year' Award!

Janhvi Kapoor In a Desi Avatar As She Receives ‘Rising Talent Of The Year’ Award!

By
    Janhvi Kapoor is just one movie old yet she has already risen to international fame! The 'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor was awarded 'Arets Stjerneskudd' or 'Rising Talent of the Year' by the Norwegian Consulate General. Janhvi wore a stunning electric blue sari to the award ceremony, looking like a complete desi girl!

    Janhvi's Stunning Look For The Event

    When the award was first announced, an excited Janhvi said to Hindustan Times in a statement, "I made my debut with ‘Dhadak' this year. Our film has been seen by audiences across the globe since it released worldwide and many of them including people staying in Norway have seen the film and sent their good wishes via social media. This recognition is a pleasant surprise. I am happy to receive this honour and humbled that they chose me for this honour."

    You Go Girl!

    When presenting the award, Ann Ollestad, the Consul General said about Janhvi, "Your performance in ‘Dhadak' was excellent and we would like to recognize your talent in Norway on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Consulate General. I would like to call you the Shooting Star of the Year." The felicitation was part of an event organized with the theatre chain INOX. It was meant to promote Norwegian cinema and foster a stronger relationship pertaining to films between India and Norway.

    Internationally Recognized When She's Just One Movie Old!

    Expressing her happiness on winning her first film related award, the 21 year old actress said, "It means a lot to me. This award means a lot to me. Any type of encouragement means the world to me, and this one is very special. I hope I keep doing good work and making you all happy."

    Proud Papa!

    Her father Boney Kapoor also attended the ceremony. Sharing his pride in his children's achievements, he said, "I am glad you all liked my daughter's film. I really feel elated. I feel proud of the achievements of my children, my family."

    What's Next, Janhvi?

    Janhvi made her entry into big screen with Dhadak which released in July 2018. Being the Bollywood remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak also starred Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi will next appear in Takht, a Dharma productions movie. Takht is going to be a multi-starrer wherein Janhvi will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The movie will release in December 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
