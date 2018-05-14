 »   »   » Gone Too Soon! Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Day With The Memories Of Sridevi; Shares A Rare Pic

Janhvi's Post

Janhvi Kapoor shared this throwback picture from her childhood days, in which she can be seen posing for the camera, while Sridevi is totally in awe of her. Sweet, we say.

ARB's Post Dedicates Her Post To Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made a debut on Instagram shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "YOU COMPLETE ME HAPPIEST MOTHERS' DAYS EVERY BREATH OF OUR LIVES.."

Arjun Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With His Mom

Arjun Kapoor captioned the picture as saying, "You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother's Day from@anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have... big tight."

Aww!

Varun Dhawan, who's one doting son, also shared a picture with his mother Karuna Dhawan and left his fans drooling over the picture.

Cutie Viaan Makes A Handmade Card For Shilpa Shetty

"This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played it?Still feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing me. And I got my FIRST handwritten card today. Happy Mother's Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen, Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude," wrote Shilpa Shetty.

Too Adorable To Handle!

Alia Bhatt shared a candid picture with her mom Soni Razdaan and captioned it as saying, "Hello beautiful mommy. It's your day. Today & everyday." They do look beautiful in this picture.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also shared a throwback picture with her dearest mommy and captioned it as saying, "Happy Mother's Day.... the best example of positivity, selflessness, and generosity❤️"

Cute. Cuter. Cutest.

Parineeti Chopra also shared her childhood picture with her mommy and captioned it as saying, "Happppy mothers' day mom!!!! @rynachopra Wishing you today is just a formality. Its mothers' day everyday!! Love, @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 and me ❤️❤️❤️."