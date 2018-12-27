 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor’s FIRST LOOK As Gunjan Saxena, India’s First Female Combat Pilot Leaked!

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show for her impressive performance in her debut movie, Dhadak. She received much critical acclaim for her first movie and the audience even went on to compare her late mother, the superstar, Sridevi. Although Dhadak did not do well among the critics, it raked in big earnings at the box office and could well be one of the highest collections made for a movie starring a new pair in the lead. Janhvi Kapoor looks like she is all set to take on her next film. A picture of Janhvi Kapoor in a look trial for her next movie may have been leaked but it has sure got our curiosity piqued.

After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has signed two movies with Dharma Productions. One is the much talked about multi starrer Takht. The other is a biopic on India's first female combat aviator, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi will be playing the lead role of Gunjan Saxena, and it looks like the work on this film has already begun. In a photo that may have been leaked, we get to see Janhvi's first look as Gunjan. Check it out!

Janhvi's first look as Gunjan Saxena has definitely got our curiosity piqued and our expectations raised for this movie. Janhvi can be seen wearing a blue IAF dungaree, with her hair done up in a low bun and minimal make up.

Gunjan Saxena was the first woman to receive the Shaurya Vir award. She was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. At the time, she had battled through the skies to rescue her fellow soldiers who were injured, and brought many to safety.

Reportedly, Janhvi wanted to start work on the movie which hasn't been named yet. She will soon start prepping for the movie with basic flying lessons and sessions which will give insight into the life and work of Indian Air Force pilots. Apparently, Janhvi has already spent some time with Gunjan a few months ago and will be meeting her again.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's other movie Takht, is the talk of the town. Takht is a period drama with a huge star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. We now know that Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Dara Shikoh and Vicky Kaushal will be portraying the role of Aurangzeb. However, we do not know what Janhvi's role will be.

MOST READ: "Emraan Hashmi Was Really Chilled Out": Cheat India Actress Nanda Yadav Shares Her Experience