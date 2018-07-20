 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Gets Irritated When Asked About 'Competing' With Sara Ali Khan; Says It's Partiality

Related Articles
2018 seems to be the year of the newcomers in Bollywood! First Ishaan Khatter, then Janhvi Kapoor and later Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Karan. While, debutante Janhvi Kapoor is all excited as an audience to see fresh faces this year, she feels it's unfortunate that she and her friend, Sara Ali Khan have been pitted against each other.
If on one side, daughter of late actor Sridevi, Janhvi has already made her debut with Dhadak today, Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan), on the other side, will foray into Bollywood with Kedarnath later this year. When asked about competing with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi sounds a bit irritated and her reason is pretty justified!
Janhvi Sounds All Supportive For Sara
Janhvi has high hopes for Sara and believes actors can coexist as it is not 'the survival of the fittest kind of situation'.
"I'm really excited to see so many new faces, so much new talent. I've had the pleasure to know Sara. I think she's stunning, she is full of so much life and energy.I'm so much excited to see what she'll bring. So I know she's going to kill it," Janhvi told PTI.
But Janhvi Asks Why Only She Faces Such Questions But Not Ishaan?
Asked about 2018 being the year of newcomers, Janhvi revealed that she had often been asked about her 'competition' with Sara while her co-star Ishaan Khatter escaped such questions.
"Over the course of this past month, I've been asked about competition a lot. I find it odd because Ishaan hasn't been asked about it. And I think that's because I'm a girl."
Janhvi Says She's Capable Of Being Happy For Sara
"It's sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are very capable of being happy for each other. I think it's not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society. I don't think it's survival of the fittest kind of situation. Coexisting is natural and it should be encouraged amongst young girls..."
Karan Will Be Ishaan Competitor
Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and Sunny Deol's son, Karan, is set to enter films with home production, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is expected to release in later this year.