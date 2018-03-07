 »   »   » CRUEL WORLD! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Slammed For CUTTING CAKE On Her 21st Birthday Post Sridevi's Demise

We’re Proud Of You, Janhvi!

It all started when Sonam Kapoor shared this inside picture from Janhvi's midnight birthday celebration and soon negative comments started pouring in.

While, some of the netizens are slamming Janhvi for celebrating her birthday with a ‘smiling' face, some supported Janhvi and also praised the young girl for putting up a smile on her face despite going through a horrible time.

We’re Appalled To Read The Comments..

An Instagram user named @mosu_imu commented, "Kesi beti h apni ma ko mare 10 din huve h aur dhumdham se birthday mana rahi h."

While another user named @almas_khan123 called her ‘fake'. He wrote, "Waahhhhhh .. typical Bollywood!! Senseless, illiterate,emotionless, no brains, heartless and fake [sic]."

Janhvi’s Well Wishers Made Sure To Sush The Trollers

A user named @mehreenkhan20 gave a befitting reply to all her haters and wrote, "HI people! Just because you grieve for one month doesn't mean every single person needs to do the same."

"There is nothing wrong with her smiling, being happy! Her mother would be at peace to know her daughters are smiling and at peace. Stop the judgement passing and smile a little! [sic]."

@jaipur.prints

"@janhvikapoor seems like u r happy n celebrateing ur moms death whn my mom died I was least concerned about my bday aisi Beti baghwan kisi Ko na de shame on u [sic]."

This Comment Made A Lot Of Sense

An user named @shanatic_forever gave an apt reply and praised Janhvi Kapoor for being strong and wrote, "It's hard to tell how someone is feeling!

Just because they are celebrating it definitely not means they are not sad!! It's good if ypu are happy to see them happy! Only a strong heart can smile after such a big loss!! [sic]"

Sridevi Had A Few Plans For Janhvi's B’day

Earlier, talking about Janhvi'a birthday plans, a source revealed to an entertainment portal , "Sridevi had a few plans for Janhvi and she had discussed with Boney. Nobody knew something so unfortunate will happen before that."

Boney Kapoor Wanted To Celebrate Her B’day

"Despite this great loss, Boney Kapoor plans to celebrate Janhvi's birthday with the entire family being by her side. It will be a tough one for the young girl."

Here’s Why..

Whereas, another source added, "Boney Kapoor and the family do not want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi's birthday and they want it to be a happy day. In fact, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor too will be a part of this celebration."

Janvhi’s Rumoured BF B’day Post For Her

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Akshat Rajan posted his gorgeous picture with Janhvi and captioned it, "Happy Birthday". Janhvi responded with ‘ILY' to this post.