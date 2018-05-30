 »   »   »  Unaffected By Sridevi's Death, Nose Surgery & Nepotism! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Slammed For Vogue Cover

Related Articles
Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor graces the cover of Vogue for the first time and it seems fans are not at all happy to see that. While celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have liked the Vogue cover, many Instagram users sounded 'disappointed' to see her on the cover page.
And soon after the Vogue cover was live on Instagram, it was inundated with negative comments, targeting Janhvi Kapoor for 'plastic surgery' and 'nepotism'. Some of the users also tried to shame Janhvi Kapoor for being on the cover a few months after the death of her mommy Sridevi.
A User Targets Janhvi Over Sridevi's Death & 'Nepotism'
@asthathacker_90: "She literally seems so unaffected by her mom's death, she just want the sympathy for her movie. Has all the time for gym looks and Airport and restaurant PR pictures. The nose job, lip job, skin lightening and still she needs to hide half her face to look decent! Worst form of nepotism." [sic]
Pic Courtesy - Vogue
Designer Masaba Gupta Comes To Janhvi's Support
masabagupta: "@asthathacker_90 Astha,it is so disappointing to see this comment & I think you should take it back because it is the most insensitive thing I've seen on social media. How do you or anyone else judge how affected or unaffected she is by anything.
I think it's brilliant that she can keep her head up & finish her film, workout & grab a bite with her friends. She's what, 21/22 & is workout hard to live her dream & live a regular life & I don't see a damn thing wrong.
People need to stop being obsessed with seeing celebrities fall apart & not keep moving forward. She's just starting out& has had a huge personal loss. show some fucking compassion." [sic]
@ hummaa_@farzana0808
"Crazy how a nose job and some plastic surgery can completely change someone's life?" [sic]
Pic Courtesy - Vogue
@namaastayinbed
"What do I have to do to be on Vogue's cover?" VOGUE- HAVE FAMOUS FREAKING PARENTS. Her movie isn't even out and its the cover of vogue ffs. Like, there as so many models who work so hard and never get this opportunity, what is wrong with you guys." [sic]
@crushed.itt
"Thia is very pretty but why is she getting a cover? Her debut film is not even out yet. I mean ok she works hard on acting and her legendary mom leaving is def tragic but cmon. Getting a cover. I mean VOGUE cover. That's bit too much. This is nepotism at its finest." [sic]
@ramneek_gupta
"So many nonsense remarks .what's wrong with you people .Nothing wrong even if she did plastic surgeries ,it's her face her skin .why are we commenting on that .and no doubt that the entire nation knows her and she already has a fan following .I am sure Karan Johar is smart enough to invest in a project and cast her."
@syedashakil
"She is stunning but they're many other models who work their ass of to be in this position❤." [sic]
@slayernextdoor
"Thank you vogue for supporting nepotism." [sic]
@radhectic@thilaaanii_
"first movie isn't even released and look at the caption "star is born" LOL. No wonder Bollywood is going out of fashion. So much nepotism." [sic]
@sjuhib
"What criteria makes her a star? Because she's Sri Devi's daughter?? That's absurd, she needs to earn her right to stardom." [sic]
Fans Target Janhvi's Nose Surgery
@harpreettkaurr: "Girls got mad plastic in her face."
@xoxo_6544: "She for sure got a nose job !!@janhvikapoor."
@m.a.s.t.e.r.s.h.o.c.k.z
"Her mom earned it...... Let her earn it too rather than spoon feeding via a golden spoon. You guys dig?@vogueindia." [sic]
A Few Felt Bad For Janhvi!
@neetitamta: "Really sad to see such comments above ....targeting vogue or jhanvi guys .....dont be soo judgemental ppl know what they are doing , fashion magazine can print any beautiful face irrespective of any thing dont hang someone just for being star kid all the best jhanvi kapoor."
