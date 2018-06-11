 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor: I Am Missing My Mom Very Much; She Had Given Me So Many Tips!

Related Articles
- Arjun Kapoor Slams A Media House For Posting A Troll Article On Jhanvi Kapoor's Dress!
- Sridevi's Twitter Handle Comes To Life! Boney Kapoor Tweets Pictures Of Her National Film Awards Win
- National Film Awards 2018! Disappointed Awardees Write An Open Letter To The President
- 65th National Film Awards Live Updates! View Pictures
- Most DIFFICULT Time! After Sridevi's Demise, Janhvi & Khushi Trying To Accept The Hard Reality
- Manish Malhotra To Archive Sridevi's Favourite Attires For Jhanvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor!
- Sridevi Had To Work With Karan Johar From April 2018? New Details Emerge!
- Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Turns 21! Sonam Kapoor Calls Her The Strongest Girl Ever
- Sridevi's LAST JOURNEY! Insider Reveals What Happened INSIDE The Kapoor House In The Last 24 Hours
- HELLISH TIME! Janhvi & Khushi Shattered After Sridevi's Death; Anil Kapoor Brings Them Home
- Jhanvi Kapoor’s On-Screen Mom & Swaragini Actress Shalini Kapoor Worried About Sridevi’s Daughters!
- TRAGIC! Boney Kapoor Found Sridevi Motionless In The Bathtub; Was Planning A Surprise Dinner For Her
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak trailer is out and it looks pretty interesting and innocent. Both the actors have done a very good job and we're all eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. During the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor opened her heart out and said that she's missing her mother every moment of her life, and stated that it was her mom who gave her a lot of tips before the shoot of the movie.
"I am missing mom every moment. She had given me many tips," the debutant Janhvi Kapoor said during the press conference. She further commented "I watched Sairat with mom and I wished that this could be my debut film and then this happened. It's like a dream come true." Well, many dreams do come true and some have silver linings. Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of them.
On Rinku Rajguru (Marathi Star Of Sairat)
Janhvi Kapoor stated that he didn't try to imitate Rinku Rajguru too much as she was brilliant in the Marathi movie and wanted to create her own magic in the Bollywood version. "I didn't try to imitate Rinku Rajguru, she was brilliant."
Ishaan Khatter On Dhadak
"I watched Sairat only once as I didn't want to get influenced with the original character."
Karan Johar Opens Up On Dhadak
"Me and Shashank Khaitan (director) feel like mummy and pappa to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter now. Shashank always make films on time and completes it within the budget."
Karan Johar Gets The Goosebumps On Dhadak
Karan Johar opened up by saying on Dhadak, "It is the same feeling I have six years ago during the release of Student Of The Year."
Director Shashank Khaitan Opens Up
"Just as a fan of Sairat, I wanted to make this in my own idea as I loved the film. We only tried to be true to the story, we didn't try to be zabardasti different."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.