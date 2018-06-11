 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor: I Am Missing My Mom Very Much; She Had Given Me So Many Tips!

On Rinku Rajguru (Marathi Star Of Sairat)

Janhvi Kapoor stated that he didn't try to imitate Rinku Rajguru too much as she was brilliant in the Marathi movie and wanted to create her own magic in the Bollywood version. "I didn't try to imitate Rinku Rajguru, she was brilliant."



Ishaan Khatter On Dhadak

"I watched Sairat only once as I didn't want to get influenced with the original character."



Karan Johar Opens Up On Dhadak

"Me and Shashank Khaitan (director) feel like mummy and pappa to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter now. Shashank always make films on time and completes it within the budget."



Karan Johar Gets The Goosebumps On Dhadak

Karan Johar opened up by saying on Dhadak, "It is the same feeling I have six years ago during the release of Student Of The Year."



Director Shashank Khaitan Opens Up

"Just as a fan of Sairat, I wanted to make this in my own idea as I loved the film. We only tried to be true to the story, we didn't try to be zabardasti different."

