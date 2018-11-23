 »   »   »  IFFI 2018: Janhvi Kapoor Left Everyone Emotional When She Recited Her Own Poem Dedicated To Sridevi!

Janhvi On Losing Sridevi

"It's harder to say anything. When I say 'growth', I mean personal growth, I don't know about artistic. This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life. It's a little strange. Our family is now united, so that is very big thing for me."

Janhvi: We're Still In Shock

She added, "But whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven't been able to process it properly. I'm really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me."

Janhvi Said The Films That Her Father Called 'The Golden Era' Of Hindi Cinema Were Ahead Of Time

"I think they are way ahead of even our time. I feel we have got tangled into a trap, a commercial one. I think the freedom to tell the story was more earlier, she said.

She pointed out films such as Mr and Mrs 55 as an example which celebrated the essence of feminism back in the day.

Janhvi Was All Praises For Veteran Actress Madhubala

"Madhubala has done such a beautiful job in the film. But more than that, the concept that the film raised. It dealt with feminism. Madhubala ji's character was so forward thinking.

Her aunt was also in the film, whose character was more (conservative about) how girls should behave in a society. They did not present it as a issue, they slipped it in beautifully in the story."

Janhvi On Using The Term 'Female-oriented Films'

"Whatever films that are coming today that's about a girl, suddenly we tag them as female-oriented' films. They make it a big deal that it does not have a hero.

There have been so many films 'Mother India', Chaalbaaz', Sita Aur Geeta', Sujata', Bandini', etc. The girl was a hero in all these films. But they weren't tagged as female-oriented' ones."

Janhvi Names Her Favourite Bollywood Stars

Calling Madhubala her favourite, she asserted, "I think she is not given that much credit for her acting talent because she was so beautiful. But the work that she has done, so spontaneous I don't think the way she worked in Mughal-E-Azam', anybody could do that.

She also named Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt as her favourite actors.