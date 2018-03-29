 »   »   » AWW! Janhvi Kapoor Makes Ishaan Khattar Sit On Her Lap, Their New Cozy Pictures Spark Affair Rumours

Aww!

Irrespective of the fact whether the duo is dating each other or not, there's no denying that they do look great with each other and are quite enjoying the company of each other in the middle of film shoot.



On A 'Bhelpuri Date'

Seen here is Ishaan Khattar, enjoying the 'bhelpuri' date with Janhvi Kapoor. However, going by their outfit, one can assume that this might be a part of the movie's scenes.



Awww!

Janhvi Kapoor helps Ishaan Khattar and fixes his hair, while the latter is busy in clicking a picture. Boy, they look so cute!



Kolkata Diaries

The duo was also seen shooting near famous Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Sporting a simple 'salwar-kameez', Janhvi looked everything pretty, while Ishaan looked cool in his casual wear.



Janhvi Has Found Solace In Her Work

It's known to all that Janhvi Kapoor is going through a major personal crisis as she recently, lost her mom, Sridevi. But it's really good to see that the lass is finding solace in her work.



She's A Hardcore Professional

Fans can't stop praising her work spirit as she resumed the shoot of Dhadak, within a few days, since Sridevi breathed her last and we also hear that she's putting in her best effort during the shoot as she wants her mom to be proud of her.



Recently, Khushi Was Snapped By Paparazzi

Gradually, the Kapoor daughters are coming on terms with the reality and just like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is also trying to lead a normal life hence, was spotted spending some quality time her friends.

