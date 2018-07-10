English
Janhvi Kapoor Not Excited About Being Compared To Sridevi; Wants To Create Her Own Identity!

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak who also stars Ishaan Khattar. The film is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Touted to be one of the most awaited debuts in tinsel town this year, expectations are quite high from Janhvi. Tragedy struck the Kapoor family when Sridevi passed away in Dubai as Janhvi was in the midst of shooting for this film. But like a thorough professional, the girl continued with her commitment.

    With the release date of Dhadak inching closer, Janhvi opens up about comparisons with her mother, why there can never be another Sridevi and how she had reacted after watching some footage of Dhadak-

    The Loss Of Sridevi Has Left A Void In Janhvi's Life

    She was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times, "Yes, I do feel a big void. Actually, I try not to think about it as much, though it's very hard. But that void is there and it's a constant. I think it's something that I will always have to live with."

    Janhvi On Constantly Being Compared To Her Mother

    "Yes, it's true, but I'm not very excited about it (laughs). I think it's just genetics and biology. I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi."

    Janhvi Hopes To Please Sridevi Fans

    "But my mum holds such a strong space in people's heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way, in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got."

    There Cannot Be Another Sridevi

    "I hope I'm given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don't think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people's lives was greater than what any artist could."

    Arjun Is A Very Wise Man

    Speaking about Arjun being a constant pillar of support post her mother's demise, Janhvi said, "The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It's a family dynamic that I relish. I am very thankful for them. I couldn't have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.' Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth (laughs)."

    A Chance Please!

    On the other hand, while speaking to TOI, Janhvi said, "I think people are quick to make judgments, maybe because Sairat has such a sentimental value attached to it. I hope people give us a chance."

    Janhvi Has This To Say About Comparisons Of Her Character With Sairat's Archie

    "I constantly feel judged and I won't lie that there have been days when I have been down and out about it. But I love acting and nothing means more to me than being in front of the camera. I know that many people feel that I have got this opportunity too easily and I feel a sense of responsibility towards them. I want to work hard and prove myself."

    This Is How Sridevi Had Reacted After Watching Few Rushes Of Dhadak

    "She had seen 20 minutes of footage. She was very happy, she said a lot which was very surprising. But even from her, even though she is my mom, I feel like I would have to earn the appreciation. I feel uncomfortable talking about what she said. I want people to form their own opinions."


    Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is slated to hit the big screens on 20th July.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
