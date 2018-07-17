 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What She Likes & Dislikes About Her Dhadak Co-star Ishaan Khatter!

Here's What Janhvi Loves The Most About Ishaan

"I like his energy level. He's amazingly talented and is bursting with enthusiasm. He's passionate about everything. He's a good person and his intentions are always honest."



Here's What Janhvi Dislikes About Ishaan

"I get irritated when he gives me gym gyaan. I like doing different things at the gym, but he keeps giving me instructions about my form. However, I don't listen to him," she said to DNA.



Janhvi's First Meeting With Ishaan

"I saw Ishaan for the first time at the screening of Phata Poster Nikla Hero. It was a brief encounter where we were just introduced to each other. After that, we met at the Dharma office when director Shashank Khaitan called us and we were cast for Dhadak."



First Impression Was The Best Impression!

"The first impression I had of him was that he was full of vigour and was unlike anyone I had ever met before. I felt he had a hunger and was raring to go."



“We Were On The Same Page On A Lot Of Things”

"Over the course of the film, we started spending a lot of time together. We read the script and went for two recces to Udaipur and Jaipur where we discovered the plot, the characters and the places. Dhadak, as a story, made us bond like nothing else could have. It just felt like we were on the same page on a lot of things, especially the love that we felt for the script and what we wanted to create," she summed it up to DNA.

