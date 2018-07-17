 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What She Likes & Dislikes About Her Dhadak Co-star Ishaan Khatter!

Related Articles
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to create magic on the silver screen with their upcoming movie Dhadak on July 20, 2018, and a lot of expectations are on the duo to deliver the best. Janhvi and Ishaan spent considerable time preparing for their respective roles and by now, they know each other really well. Janhvi opened up about her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter to DNA by saying that he's someone who is filled with enthusiasm and has honest intentions in whatever he does.
She revealed what she likes and dislikes about Ishaan Khatter, and all of it will bring a smile on your face. Check it out below...
Here's What Janhvi Loves The Most About Ishaan
"I like his energy level. He's amazingly talented and is bursting with enthusiasm. He's passionate about everything. He's a good person and his intentions are always honest."
Here's What Janhvi Dislikes About Ishaan
"I get irritated when he gives me gym gyaan. I like doing different things at the gym, but he keeps giving me instructions about my form. However, I don't listen to him," she said to DNA.
Janhvi's First Meeting With Ishaan
"I saw Ishaan for the first time at the screening of Phata Poster Nikla Hero. It was a brief encounter where we were just introduced to each other. After that, we met at the Dharma office when director Shashank Khaitan called us and we were cast for Dhadak."
First Impression Was The Best Impression!
"The first impression I had of him was that he was full of vigour and was unlike anyone I had ever met before. I felt he had a hunger and was raring to go."
“We Were On The Same Page On A Lot Of Things”
"Over the course of the film, we started spending a lot of time together. We read the script and went for two recces to Udaipur and Jaipur where we discovered the plot, the characters and the places. Dhadak, as a story, made us bond like nothing else could have. It just felt like we were on the same page on a lot of things, especially the love that we felt for the script and what we wanted to create," she summed it up to DNA.