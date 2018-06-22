 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Arjun Kapoor Cheers Her Up When She Gets Upset Reading 'Negative' Comments

Arjun Kapoor was a changed person the very next day his step-mom Sridevi breathed her last. Despite sharing a strained relationship with Sridevi, Arjun became the pillar of support and love for Sridevi's daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. From calling out websites for writing lewd articles on Janhvi to wishing her good luck ahead of her debut, Arjun has become very dear to his step-sisters!

Janhvi, who's gearing up for her debut film, Dhadak, talks about her equation with Arjun bhaiya, in an interview with Mumbai Tak and says, "Arjun Bhaiya ne actually jab who mujhse mile unhone bola k aisa lag raha hai k aapne honest kaam kiya hai, koi heroine ki acting nahi kar rahe, aap honestly aapka kirdaar nibhane ki koshish kar rahe hai. Main bahut khush hui ye sun ke."

Janhvi also reveals how Arjun cheered her up when she got upset after reading a few negative comments on her Instagram page after the Dhadak trailer hit the Internet.

She said, "I take his advice very seriously. I look upto him. Abhi abhi main London main unse mili thi aur trailer abhi abhi launch hua tha aur maine kuch comments padhe aur main thodi low thi aur unhone mujhe salah di aur himmat di ke tum acting se itna pyaar karti ho aur kaam karte raho, aur kuchh manye nahi rakhta."

Needless to mention that Janhvi must be missing her mom Sridevi a lot. But we're glad to learn that Arjun is all there for Janhvi as the girl really needs a supportive person to guide her in her film career as everything is new to her.

On a related note, Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.