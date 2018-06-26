 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Post For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday: You Are The Reason For Our Strength

Related Articles
- Arjun Kapoor Is All Praises For Janhvi Kapoor After Watching The Dhadak Trailer!
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Arjun Kapoor Cheers Her Up When She Gets Upset Reading 'Negative' Comments
- When Janhvi Kapoor Got A Panic Attack After Someone Commented 'She Can't Act'!
- VIRAL VIDEO! When Janhvi Kapoor As A Kid Presented The Best Actor Award To Shahrukh Khan
- Dhadak: Karan Johar Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut After Launching Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
- Emotional Pics! Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor Break Down While Hugging Each Other At Dhadak Trailer Launch
- Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Make Your Heart Go 'Dhadak' Just Like Sairat In These 7 Scenes!
- Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Steals Away The Show From Janhvi Kapoor!
- Sridevi Would've Been So Glad To See Arjun Kapoor Caring For Janhvi Keeping All The Bitterness Aside
- Sridevi's FIRST Wedding Anniversary Post Her Demise; Janhvi & Boney Kapoor's Posts Break Our Hearts!
- Janhvi Kapoor Admits Doing This CRAZY Thing To Grab Rajkummar Rao's Attention!
- Unaffected By Sridevi's Death, Nose Surgery & Nepotism! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Slammed For Vogue Cover
Post Sridevi's sudden demise, Arjun Kapoor has grown quite protective of his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The actor has been their anchor of support in their trying times. Recently we even saw how Arjun slammed a media website for penning a troll article on Janhvi's dress. He was also all praises for the trailer of her Bollywood debut film 'Dhadak'.
As Arjun turns a year older today, Janhvi took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional message for her Arjun Bhaiya. She, Khushi, Anshula and their father Boney Kapoor even held a midnight celebration for the birthday boy. Check it out here-
So Sweet Of Janhvi
The 'Dhadak' girl captioned this picture as, "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya."
Anshula Goes Back In Time
Arjun's sister Anshula posted this throwback picture and wrote, " Happy birthday Bhai ❤️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our "protector" & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other way❣️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Birthday Wish
Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, " If I say it, it may not get fulfilled. Aaj kal dar lagta hai. If I have just one birthday wish this time, I would genuinely want my family to have some peace and calm, which I am sure people will also respect and understand."
Where's The Party Tonight?
When quizzed if he has any special plans for his birthday this year, Arjun quipped, " None as such! I know that dad (Boney Kapoor), my grandmother Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula (sisters) are in town, so I will definitely meet the entire family during the day. I am sure everyone will get to know my night's plan through paparazzi (laughs). But I am certain I will be with my friends, so dinner is definitely on. I guess I will have people over as I have just redone the house so I will use that opportunity to call some of my friends but this year, I don't want to host a big bash or anything. It's going to be an intimate affair."
Dhadak Is Going To Be A Big Hit, Says Arjun Kapoor
Speaking about Janhvi's debut film, the actor earlier told a leading daily," When I see rushes of Dhadak I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer and I didn't get any sense at that time and today six years later may be I can be objective about how people experienced Parma and Zoya. Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together and Shashank is a very dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out energy from these two young actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs. I have a feeling that Dhadak is going to be a big hit."
Don't miss this little sneak-peek from Arjun's midnight birthday celebrations-
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor Cafe (@arjunkapoorcafe) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:58am PDT
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.