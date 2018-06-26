 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Post For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday: You Are The Reason For Our Strength

So Sweet Of Janhvi

The 'Dhadak' girl captioned this picture as, "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya."



Anshula Goes Back In Time

Arjun's sister Anshula posted this throwback picture and wrote, " Happy birthday Bhai ❤️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our "protector" & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other way❣️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor



Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Birthday Wish

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, " If I say it, it may not get fulfilled. Aaj kal dar lagta hai. If I have just one birthday wish this time, I would genuinely want my family to have some peace and calm, which I am sure people will also respect and understand."



Where's The Party Tonight?

When quizzed if he has any special plans for his birthday this year, Arjun quipped, " None as such! I know that dad (Boney Kapoor), my grandmother Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula (sisters) are in town, so I will definitely meet the entire family during the day. I am sure everyone will get to know my night's plan through paparazzi (laughs). But I am certain I will be with my friends, so dinner is definitely on. I guess I will have people over as I have just redone the house so I will use that opportunity to call some of my friends but this year, I don't want to host a big bash or anything. It's going to be an intimate affair."











Dhadak Is Going To Be A Big Hit, Says Arjun Kapoor

Speaking about Janhvi's debut film, the actor earlier told a leading daily," When I see rushes of Dhadak I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer and I didn't get any sense at that time and today six years later may be I can be objective about how people experienced Parma and Zoya. Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together and Shashank is a very dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out energy from these two young actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs. I have a feeling that Dhadak is going to be a big hit."

