 »   »   »  Janhvi, Sara, Ishaan Go Out For Lunch; Shy AbRam Khan Hides From Cameras

It's finally the weekend and it is time for everyone to unwind. It is no different for celebs too. After a long eventful week, we saw young stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and Ishaan Khattar head out for lunch. And after a long week for this cutie pie, what with two days of annual day at school and all, we saw little AbRam Khan out in the city in the evening and boy, he does not like being photographed by the paps. Check out the pics.
Looking Classy Janhvi
Janhvi Kapoor headed out for lunch with her friends Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar and the Pathaka star, Radhika Madan. Janhvi looked classy in a navy blue formal ensemble, a blazer with matching pants. She finished the look with white pointed toe heels, and kept the accessories minimal. Janhvi has been catching eyes with all the wonderful outfits she has been pulling off. No wonder she won the Most Stylish Debutante award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, this week.
Animal Print All The Way
Sara Ali Khan looked cute during her outing for lunch. She wore a snazzy animal print shorts jumpsuit. Sara is another debutante who has been the talk of B-Town. She received appreciation for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is often compared to Janhvi. Sara's next release, Simmba, has got everyone excited. She will be starring opposite Ranveer Singh in it. Simmba will release on December 28th, 2018.
Pathaka Star, Radhika Madan
The Pathaka star, Radhika Madan looked very pretty in a sky blue plaid skirt with a matching blazer and a white tank top. Pathaka garnered decent reviews from the critics but it did not do well at the box office.
Ishaan Winks At Cameras
Dhadak actor, Ishaan Khattar winked at the cameras when he was out for lunch with his buddies Janhvi, Sara and Radhika Madan. He looked cute in a red and blue striped t - shirt and black jeans.
AbRam Khan Hides From Cameras
Little AbRam Khan was spotted in the city out in the evening. He was seen at his Dhirubai Ambani International School two days in a row, all dressed up in a costume for his annual day performance. This cute boy, probably shy of the cameras, hid his face when he was being photographed.
