 »   »   »  Janhvi, Sara, Ishaan Go Out For Lunch; Shy AbRam Khan Hides From Cameras

Looking Classy Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor headed out for lunch with her friends Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar and the Pathaka star, Radhika Madan. Janhvi looked classy in a navy blue formal ensemble, a blazer with matching pants. She finished the look with white pointed toe heels, and kept the accessories minimal. Janhvi has been catching eyes with all the wonderful outfits she has been pulling off. No wonder she won the Most Stylish Debutante award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, this week.

Animal Print All The Way

Sara Ali Khan looked cute during her outing for lunch. She wore a snazzy animal print shorts jumpsuit. Sara is another debutante who has been the talk of B-Town. She received appreciation for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is often compared to Janhvi. Sara's next release, Simmba, has got everyone excited. She will be starring opposite Ranveer Singh in it. Simmba will release on December 28th, 2018.

Pathaka Star, Radhika Madan

The Pathaka star, Radhika Madan looked very pretty in a sky blue plaid skirt with a matching blazer and a white tank top. Pathaka garnered decent reviews from the critics but it did not do well at the box office.

Ishaan Winks At Cameras

Dhadak actor, Ishaan Khattar winked at the cameras when he was out for lunch with his buddies Janhvi, Sara and Radhika Madan. He looked cute in a red and blue striped t - shirt and black jeans.

AbRam Khan Hides From Cameras

Little AbRam Khan was spotted in the city out in the evening. He was seen at his Dhirubai Ambani International School two days in a row, all dressed up in a costume for his annual day performance. This cute boy, probably shy of the cameras, hid his face when he was being photographed.