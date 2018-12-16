 »   »   »  Pictures! Janhvi, Sara, Kriti, Karan Attend Dinesh Vijan’s Classy Cocktail Party

The Newlyweds

Dinesh Vijan and his wife Pramita Tanwar pose for the cameras at their cocktail party. Dinesh and Pramita got married in a close knit ceremony on December 13 followed by a dinner party the same evening. The cocktail party was held a day later. Dinesh is wearing a black suit with a peacock blue vest and a bow-tie. Pramita is wearing a beautiful silver and pink lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse.

Stunning Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon graces Dinesh and Pramita's cocktail party. She is wearing a gorgeous emerald green lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. Her hair is styled in a sleek fashion. Doesn't she look absolutely stunning?

Janhvi Kapoor In A Lovely Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor arrives at the cocktail party in a lovely pink and silver lehenga with a glitterly blouse, her sheer dupatta pinned to her right shoulder. Making many public appearances following her debut film, Janhvi has been killing it in the wardrobe department!

Sona & Ananya at Dines's Cocktail Party

Sonakshi Sinha and Ananya Pandey pose together. Sonakshi is wearing an elegant silver ensemble completing her look with a silver clutch and silver stilettos. Ananya is wearing a red sequined full length dress and has tied up her hair in a pony tail.

The Dapper Looking Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is looking dapper in a dark bluish-gray, almost black suit with a grey tie and pocket square. This newcomer's next movie is Uri: The Surgical Strike which will release on January 11, 2018.

Debutante Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is dressed in beautiful contemporary - ethnic fusion outfit: a red half-saree with golden leggings! Sara was praised for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath. Her next film Simmba is set to release on December 28th, 2018.

Riteish At Dinesh's Cocktail Party

Riteish Deshmukh is wearing a grey suit and a bowtie. His movie Mauli, a Marathi flick, released on the same day as the cocktail party. It is produced by his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

Karan Johar At His Stylish Best

Karan Johar, a top style icon has teamed up a black jacket with dark grey pants. Karan's talk show Koffee With Karan is currently running its 6th season and is a hit among his audiences.