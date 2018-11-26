 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor SHUTS DOWN A Troll Targeting Anshula Kapoor For Ditching Her During Koffee With Karan!

Here's How Janhvi Shut Down A Troll

When a user commented on her post, "She didnt even help u. She didnt say "hey karan its me", Janhvikapoor replied to her, "@nngawangg she couldn't hear me and asked me after the show got over that phone call was about...." [sic]

Some Questioned Janhvi's Post

A user named @harshika_chowdary wrote, "Is this post becoz u acted angry on @anshulakapoor on the @karanjohar show?? No offence just asking!!" [sic]

Fans Kept Targeting Anshula

@binstagrram: "@janhvikapoor i loved the episode but couldn't take it that she made you lose despite arjun giving the hamper to you." [sic]

@foram_shah25: "@janhvikapoor not at all true .. she heard it several times bt she chose to go with arjun statement .. that if u love me u wont say.. and she didn't.." [sic]

Some Put The Blame On Arjun Kapoor

A user named @_cool_palak wrote, "Its not @anshulakapoormistake. Its @arjunkapoor who was being difficult nd throwing emotional tantrums to win. He put her on spot@janhvikapoor." [sic]

Netizens Also Went On To Assert That Their Love Is 'Fake'

@dazzling_divva: "So this post comes just a day after the telecast of Koffee with karna wherein she doesn't say Hey Karen it's me despite u and Karan Johar CLEARLY mentioning it many times...toh tch...So much for fake love...Anyways u seem to be a good soul and being a huge Sridevi fan I want to see u happy n successful in films n life ❤️" [sic]

Some Defended Janhvi

@she_ginsberg: "@nngawangg wow u r really lucky @janhvikapoor rarely replies..she loves her sisters and vice versa.. lets not make it a big thing!!! Love to all❤️." [sic]

@shreyachatterjee: "@janhvikapoor i really felt bad when you said that you feel like the unloved child of your family! Anyway, you are so cute and talented. Love ya!" [sic]

More Positive Comments Pour In For Anshula & Janhvi

@shanitha_s: "Why r people stressing about the fact that she didn't say what u asked her to... I'm sure that she didn't understand the reason for the call. People just wanna see negative things that aren't there!" [sic]

@srktee: "@janhvikapoor a phone call is never imp.. what's imp is the love between the sisters ❤️" [sic]

@nidhishukla03: "@janhvikapoor you don't owe an explanation to anyone. Trust, love, support, family Dynamics are all personal. It's between you and your siblings. We have no business judging why and how. So chill and be happy." [sic]