 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor On Getting A Break Because She's Sridevi's Daughter: I Feel Bullied & Cornered

Related Articles
- Not Sridevi Or Karan Johar, THIS Person Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name For Dhadak!
- Janhvi Kapoor Not Excited About Being Compared To Sridevi; Wants To Create Her Own Identity!
- Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi, 'I Don't Want You To Tell Me How I Should Do It' Before Shooting Dhadak!
- Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Promote Dhadak On Salman Khan’s Rival Vivek Oberoi’s Show! (PICS)
- Jhanvi Kapoor Deleted Most Of Her Previous Instagram Posts! Here's The Exact Reason!
- Zingaat Song: This Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor Song Is A Perfect Cure For Your Mid-Week Blues!
- Arjun Kapoor: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Reminds Me Of Ishaqzaade Days!
- Arjun Kapoor Is All Praises For Janhvi Kapoor After Watching The Dhadak Trailer!
- Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Title Track Is Soothing To The Ears! Watch It Here
- When Janhvi Kapoor Got A Panic Attack After Someone Commented 'She Can't Act'!
- VIRAL VIDEO! When Janhvi Kapoor As A Kid Presented The Best Actor Award To Shahrukh Khan
- Dhadak: Karan Johar Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut After Launching Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
We all know that both outsiders & star-kids have to bear the pressure of proving themselves in front of the audience. But what differentiates them is the 'struggle' of making a debut on silver screen! While, star-kids easily get directors/producers at their doorsteps, outsiders have to face a series of 'rejections' before being cast in a film!
Amid all the debate over 'nepotism', Janhvi Kapoor is all set to debut in Karan Johar's Dhadak. However, even before her debut, Janhvi Kapoor faced backlashes on social media for getting a break without any strugglejust because she's Sridevi's daughter and in her recent conversation with Reuters, Janhvi talks about her point of view over the ongoing hullabaloo over 'nepotism'.
Janhvi: Give Me A Chance
While addressing the nepotism debate in an interview to Reuters, she said, "I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can't judge.
I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, 'Why are you so angry? Maybe I suck, but give me a chance'."
'I Know There Are People More Talented Than Me'
"I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I'm sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good looking than me - I promise you there are."
Janhvi Sounds Nothing But 'Honest'
"But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because.... It's a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up? The only thing I can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if I take advantage of it, am complacent and think it is my birthright to be here.
Janhvi Further Added..
"I know it is not. I know I need to earn people's love. I know I need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how I've gotten this opportunity."
Janhvi On Dealing With 'Negativity' Post Sridevi's Demise
Speaking about the same, Janhvi said, "Yeah (it was tough), but I don't want to feel sorry for myself. Now that I think about, if this had happened to someone else and I was told about it, I'd go, "poor thing". But because I have lived it, there wasn't even a second where I felt, "s**t, this is hard" or "I feel targeted", because I was so blessed to be on that set every day."
Dhadak Saved Jahnvi!
"I was like, "thank god I have my work to come back to". Otherwise there was no coming out of that. If I had to deal with people clicking pictures of me on set, I was like, "lene de yaar" (It doesn't matter)," she added.
Janhvi On Feeling Pressurized For Her Debut
"It's kind of like you are in an arena, on a podium. You are just standing there, watching people point fingers, judge and dissect you, but you have to keep a smile on your face and pretend to enjoy it the whole time.
But getting the opportunity to do this film is more than I could ever have asked for, so you can put me on any podium in the world and I'll take it," concluded Janhvi!
Fans INSULT Katrina Kaif In Vancouver, Say 'Don't Wan't A Picture With You'