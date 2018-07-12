 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor On Getting A Break Because She's Sridevi's Daughter: I Feel Bullied & Cornered

Janhvi: Give Me A Chance

While addressing the nepotism debate in an interview to Reuters, she said, "I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can't judge.



I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, 'Why are you so angry? Maybe I suck, but give me a chance'."







'I Know There Are People More Talented Than Me'

"I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I'm sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good looking than me - I promise you there are."



Janhvi Sounds Nothing But 'Honest'

"But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because.... It's a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up? The only thing I can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if I take advantage of it, am complacent and think it is my birthright to be here.



Janhvi Further Added..

"I know it is not. I know I need to earn people's love. I know I need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how I've gotten this opportunity."



Janhvi On Dealing With 'Negativity' Post Sridevi's Demise

Speaking about the same, Janhvi said, "Yeah (it was tough), but I don't want to feel sorry for myself. Now that I think about, if this had happened to someone else and I was told about it, I'd go, "poor thing". But because I have lived it, there wasn't even a second where I felt, "s**t, this is hard" or "I feel targeted", because I was so blessed to be on that set every day."



Dhadak Saved Jahnvi!

"I was like, "thank god I have my work to come back to". Otherwise there was no coming out of that. If I had to deal with people clicking pictures of me on set, I was like, "lene de yaar" (It doesn't matter)," she added.



Janhvi On Feeling Pressurized For Her Debut

"It's kind of like you are in an arena, on a podium. You are just standing there, watching people point fingers, judge and dissect you, but you have to keep a smile on your face and pretend to enjoy it the whole time.



But getting the opportunity to do this film is more than I could ever have asked for, so you can put me on any podium in the world and I'll take it," concluded Janhvi!






