 »   »   » National Awards 2018: Janhvi Kapoor Ditches Designer Outfit & Wears Sridevi's Saree [PICS]

Pic Credits - Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared this beautiful picture of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, "he very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma'am's Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom' ... An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life's ... #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment."

Boney Kapoor Gets Emotional

At the event, Boney Kapoor said, "This is a very proud moment for us. But a sad moment too, since Sridevi is not with us today. She truly deserved this award. She worked for 50 years and did 300 films."

Boney Kapoor On Sridevi

"She gave her best and finally she is being honoured. We are grateful to the government of India for the award. Sadly, she is not around to revel in this celebration," Boney Kapoor said at Vigyan Bhawan.

Sridevi Will Continue To Entertain

Apart from Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor was also accompanied by Amar Singh. While speaking to media, Boney Kapoor also asserted that Sridevi will continue to entertain her fans through the medium of TV and films.