 »   »   »  Pics: Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, Sanya, Fatima Others Attend Netflix Series’ Selection Day Screening!

Janhvi Sizzles In Animal Print

Young Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Netflix series Selection Day today. She looked hot in an animal print dress which she paired up with black combat boots. Janhvi was recently honoured with the ‘Rising Star Award' by the Norwegian Consulate General for her debut performance in Dhadak.

Khushi Kapoor’s Causal-Cute Look

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor was also present at the screening of Selection Day. Giving out casual vibes, Khushi sported a white crop top with high waisted denims. She accessorized her look with a cute Gucci fannypack.

Anil Kapoor Is A Producer Of Selection Day

Actor - producer Anil Kapoor has co-produced Selection Day. He was present at its screening today. Talking about the series, he had said, "With Selection Day, Netflix is once again bringing Indian talent onto the world stage. India is a land rich with stories and we can now share these across the globe. I can't think of a better way of bringing people together."

Stars Of Selection Day Pose With Anil Kapoor

The young stars of Selection Day strike a ‘batting' pose with Anil Kapoor. Newcomers Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad play the lead roles of the two brothers in the series. They look very endearing in Selection Day's trailer.

Boss Lady Rhea Kapoor

Producer Rhea Kapoor looks like an absolute boss in her outfit to the screening of Selection Day. She is wearing black pantsuit with black pointed-toe stilettos.

Sanya Looking Cool In Black

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra attended the screening of Selection Day. She looked cool in her all black outfit with a red handbag. Sanya was last seen in Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Badhai Ho opened up to raking in big numbers at the box office.

The Classy Ratna Pathak

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is also part of the cast in Selection Day. She was last seen in another Netflix original Love Per Square Foot. She is seen looking very classy in a green saree which she has paired up with a black top.

Sanjay Kapoor Attends Screening

Actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor attended the screening. He was wearing a white shirt with black vest and denims, finishing it up with a golf hat.

Shanaya Kapoor Looks Like An Angel In White

Sanjay Kapoor's lovely daughter Shanaya Kapoor accompanied him to the screening. She can be seen rocking a white turtle neck sweater and a matching white skirt. She has accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a backpack. Rumour has it that Karan Johar will launch Shanaya in his next venture after Takht.

Beautiful Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, another Dangal star attended the screening in a beautiful baby pink kurta, pairing it up with a white skirt. She completed her look with a floral printed dupatta. Fatima was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Young Stars Of Bollywood

Bollywood's class of youngest actors and star kids come together for a picture at the screening of Selection Day.