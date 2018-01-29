 »   »   » Janhvi Trying To Be Herself: Boney Kapoor On Comparisons With Sridevi

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor says his debutante daughter Janhvi Kapoor has an individual style and she is not trying to ape her mother, veteran actor Sridevi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is launching the upcoming actor in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan-directed Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

When asked about how his daughter is prepping for her debut, Boney said, "Janhvi has her own individuality. Fortunately, she is not trying to be (like) her mom. She is trying to be herself which is good. She (Sridevi) has been an iconic figure so more so being her daughter why should Janhvi ape her."

"If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself," he added.

The producer said he is happy with the way "Dhadak" is shaping up.

"I was in Udaipur for a day and its going pretty well. She was filming a song and it looked fantastic. I have also seen the stills and pictures. They look good," he said.

Meanwhile, Boneys much-awaited "No Entry" sequel is making news over the return of one of its lead actors - Salman Khan.

Also featuring Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, the 2005 superhit film was helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Bazmee had recently said it would be "good" if Salman agrees to be a part of the sequel, but if he is not keen on doing it, they will have to scout for some other actor.

"I know it (sequel) has been announced for a long time. I don't want to comment on the star cast. All I can say is that the film will be made sooner than later," he said. The producer was talking on the sidelines of Yash Chopra Memorial Award.

Boney, however, chose to stay mum on the casting.

