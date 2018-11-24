 »   »   »  Jashne-E-Youngistan 2018: Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan Attend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Jashne-E-Youngistan Awards 2018 was held in Mumbai and the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu gave out the awards as Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Sunil Grover and other celebrities attended the event. Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous than ever and was seen having a good time with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan as the duo were spotted cracking jokes and laughing together.
Kareena Kapoor In All Her Glory
Kareena Kapoor looks dashing in this picture as she attended the Jashne Youngistan Award 2018 and stole the limelight with her gorgeous looks. She is glowing in all her beauty.
The Gorgeous Taapsee Pannu
The gorgeous Taapsee Pannu attended the Jashne Youngistan Award 2018 and also won the award which was handed over to her by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.
Kareena Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan
The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor mingled with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan and the duo were spotted exchanging pleasantries at the Jashne Youngistan Awards 2018.
Ayushmann Khurrana
The AndhaDhun star Ayushmann Khurrana attended the Jashne-E-Youngistan awards and was seen all suited up in black.
The Jashne-E-Youngistan Awards' aim is to lay the foundation of a New India, an India that is making a worldwide impression. At the event, the young stars from different walks of life were honoured and recognised for their contribution to the society. The Dangal actress Zaira Wasim was also awarded the Jashne-E-Youngistan Award.
