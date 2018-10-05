English
Javed Jaffery All Set To Play Sidharth Malhotra's Father In Jabariya Jodi

By
    Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra kicked off their upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, in Lucknow earlier this month. And we have now learnt that after his last outing in 2016, Javed Jaffrey is back on big screen as Sidharth Malhotra's father for the movie.

    Sharing details about his character, Javed said, "My character in the film is that of a bad-ass gangster from Bihar. It's a very interesting, real, raw and fun character which adds a great dimension to the story."

    Javed Jaffery All Set To Play Sidharth Malhotra’s Father In Jabariya Jodi

    Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the storyline is based in Bihar where the actor plays a man who has made a business of abducting grooms with Parineeti as his childhood love. While Siddharth plays a small town Bihari, Parineeti's character in the film is heavily influenced by the west but stuck in Patna.

    Debutant director Prashant Singh who is helming the project recently revealed that the unusual romantic-drama grew from a one-line idea suggested by Sanjeev Jha, who co-wrote the script with Raj Shandilya.

    Coax the actor if he had any apprehension in playing the role of a father on the big screen he shares, "There was no apprehension while deciding to play a father's role on the big screen as I believe it's time to reinvent and present a diverse, fresh outlook."

    The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in Lucknow by October-November. And will shot for some portions in Patna. When asked about collaborating and working with Sidharth Malhotra, Javed shares, "Working with Sid has been a wonderful experience. He has got a great personality and I was surprised to see him getting into the skin of his character so well. We share a unique father-son chemistry in the movie. The director, Prashant Singh has left no stone unturned to make this film into a full-on entertainer and it will be a treat for the audiences to watch."

    Read more about: sidharth malhotra javed jaffery
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
