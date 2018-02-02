 »   »   » Did You Know? THIS Bachchan Lady Referred Aditi Rao Hydari's Name To Bhansali For Padmaavat?

Aditi Spills The Beans

"It felt so amazing that she (Jaya Bachchan) had suggested my name to him. I have never had that kind of support or backing in the industry.



So, when people who I love and respect so much stand up for me, or encourage and appreciate me, it means a lot," Hydari told PTI in an interview.



What Prompted Mrs Bachchan To Suggest Her Name?

Asked if she knows what prompted Jaya Bachchan to suggest her name, Aditi Rao Hydari said she read it in newspapers that it was her eyes which impressed the senior actor.



How Sweet Is That!

"When you get a blessing you don't ask questions. She did mention (the reason) why to Sanjay sir, but I read somewhere that she said there is some purity in my eyes and 'noor' on my face," she said.



Aditi Is Happy With The Response

As Mehrunissa, the actor played the perfect antithesis to Ranveer Singh's aggressive portrayal of Khilji.Describing her character as the perfect "yin to Ranveer's yang", the 31-year-old actor said she completely followed Bhansali's vision and is overwhelmed with the response she has received.



Aditi On Her Character

"The girl is beautiful inside out. She speaks very little but there is a beautiful layering to her character where she is vulnerable, delicate, but there is strength, dignity," she said.



"Khilji has a towering presence, he is temperamental, intimidating, but she has the courage to look him in the eyes and tell him the truth. I loved that about the character," Hydari said.







Why Aditi Chose Padmaavat Despite Having A Small Role?

"Padmaavat" is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh played by Shahid Kapoor and his army of Mewar and Sultan Khilji of Delhi.



While the film has three principal characters - Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone - jostling for her own space was not an issue for Hydari, who said she does not look at films by the length of her role.







Aditi On Shahid & Deepika

"I derive a lot of inspiration and strength. Like there was a scene with Shahid and Deepika, I really respect and admire them as people and actors.



I have immense faith in the directors I work with, that they have put me there (in the film) for a reason and they will bring out the best in me.



I don't think about anything else (referring to length of role). It's possibly a very naive way of looking at things," she said.





