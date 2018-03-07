 »   »   » Jeetendra Booked For Sexually Assaulting His Cousin 47 Years Ago

Jeetendra has been booked by the Shimla police for sexually assaulting his cousin 47 years ago at a hotel in Shimla and Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Umapati Jamwal, said to the Indian Express, "An FIR under section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station. After her email, we got in touch with the complainant, who later had also sent us a written complaint to support her version."

The complainant is stated to record her statements before a magistrate and will also provide all the evidence of her stay at the hotel 47 years ago. The complainant states that Jeetendra invited her to Shimla on the sets of his movie, came drunk at night and sexually assaulted her. However, the complainant has not yet provided the hotel's name.

Jeetendra's lawyer rubbished her allegations and called it "baseless and ridiculous". The lawyer issued a statement defending Jeetendra by saying,

"Such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered."

Jeetendra, now 75, who is lovingly known as 'Jumping Jack' is an actor, producer, and is the father of Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

