 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor Deleted Most Of Her Previous Instagram Posts! Here's The Exact Reason!

Jhanvi Kapoor REVEALS why she DELETED private photos from Instagram ! | FilmiBeat

The young and lovely Jhanvi Kapoor only allowed a limited set of people to follow her on Instagram previously and kept her account mostly private right from the start. She shared all of her crazy and personal pictures there as she felt comfortable sharing them, as it was viewed only by her near and dear ones. However, all of that changed when she signed for Dhadak and was asked by the film-makers to open her account to the public.

Jhanvi Kapoor, sensed that her personal pictures would be misused if ever she makes her account public, so she sat for a day and deleted most of her previous pictures that she found were too personal. Only after deleting more of her pictures, did she make her account public and now has a following of close to two million.

Janhvi Kapoor Was Quoted As Saying "As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning," said Janhvi Kapoor.

On The Work Front Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming debut movie Dhadak. She is paired alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie.

Full On Promotions Janhvi Kapoor is all over the place promoting her movie Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. The duo was spotted in several malls all across Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans as well.

High Energy Janhvi Going by the way how Janhvi Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, we can assume that she is taking her work seriously and is filled with high energy!

Grand Release Of Dhadak Dhadak, which is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, is all set to hit the theatres on July 20,2018.

