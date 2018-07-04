English
 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor Deleted Most Of Her Previous Instagram Posts! Here's The Exact Reason!

Jhanvi Kapoor Deleted Most Of Her Previous Instagram Posts! Here's The Exact Reason!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jhanvi Kapoor REVEALS why she DELETED private photos from Instagram ! | FilmiBeat

    The young and lovely Jhanvi Kapoor only allowed a limited set of people to follow her on Instagram previously and kept her account mostly private right from the start. She shared all of her crazy and personal pictures there as she felt comfortable sharing them, as it was viewed only by her near and dear ones. However, all of that changed when she signed for Dhadak and was asked by the film-makers to open her account to the public.

    Jhanvi Kapoor, sensed that her personal pictures would be misused if ever she makes her account public, so she sat for a day and deleted most of her previous pictures that she found were too personal. Only after deleting more of her pictures, did she make her account public and now has a following of close to two million.

    Janhvi Kapoor Was Quoted As Saying

    "As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning," said Janhvi Kapoor.

    On The Work Front

    Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming debut movie Dhadak. She is paired alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie.

    Full On Promotions

    Janhvi Kapoor is all over the place promoting her movie Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. The duo was spotted in several malls all across Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans as well.

    High Energy Janhvi

    Going by the way how Janhvi Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, we can assume that she is taking her work seriously and is filled with high energy!

    Grand Release Of Dhadak

    Dhadak, which is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, is all set to hit the theatres on July 20,2018.


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue