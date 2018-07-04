 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor Deleted Most Of Her Previous Instagram Posts! Here's The Exact Reason Why

Janhvi Kapoor Was Quoted As Saying

"As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning," said Janhvi Kapoor.



On The Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming debut movie Dhadak. She is paired alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie.



Full On Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is all over the place promoting her movie Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. The duo were spotted in several malls all across Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans as well.



High Energy Janhvi

Going by the way how Janhvi Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, we can assume that she is taking her work seriously and is filled with high energy!



Grand Release Of Dhadak

Dhadak, which is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, is all set to hit the theatres on July 20,2018.

