 »   »   » Jim Sarbh- Kangana Ranaut Get SLAMMED For Cracking A Rape Joke At Cannes, Actor Reveals The Truth!

Kangana Ranaut has always identified herself as a proud feminist and is known to be one of the few actresses who has never shied away from taking on big names and calling 'spade a spade'. She was one of the few ones who chose to condemn Salman Khan's statement when he compared his physical training for his film, Sultan, to being raped.

Back then she had lashed out, "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say, it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let's not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them."

That's why the Twitterati were in for a shocker when a recent clip of Jim Sarbh making a rape joke at Cannes after party and Kangana Ranaut laughing at it went viral on the internet. The video landed Jim and Kangana at the Twitter-waasis' receiving end. Here's what exactly transpired-

The Controversial Rape Joke

In the video, Jim is heard saying, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn't know that was an option." As Jim completes his ‘joke', Kangana is seen cracking up along with the rest of the party.

It's Not Okay, Say Twitterati

Jim Sarbh and Kangana Ranaut received several backlash for this video. Many termed Kangana a 'hypocrite' while some said actresses were feminists only on social media.

Jim Sarbh Clarifies

Soon after the controversy spread like wild fire, he 'Padmavat' actor told Bollywoodlife, "First of all, I understand the environment we live in just now, in light of recent events, but more frankly, in light of events going on since the beginning of human consciousness, rape is a deadly serious issue. I treat it as such."

He Explains The 'Controversial' Rape Joke

"The joke that I made is about a Priest blowing a very casual question completely out of proportion, condemning alcohol, prostitutes, and rape all simultaneously. The Punjabi (or whichever ethnicity, depending on the audience) responds to the situation by consenting to it and expressing his sexual proclivities."

That's Not It

He further clarified, "I personally do not find it to be about a desire to rape, or to inflict sexual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence."

Jim Claims His Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

While speaking to Firstpost, he said, "Sexual violence is a serious issue and I treat it as such. It is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not now (sic) nor have I ever condoned any form of sexual violence."

Meanwhile here's how what the Twitterati had to say about Jim Sarbh- Kangana Ranaut's shocking act-

