 »   »   » Jim Sarbh- Kangana Ranaut Get SLAMMED For Cracking A Rape Joke At Cannes, Actor Reveals The Truth!

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut & Jim Sarbh Get Trolled For Controversial joke | FilmiBeat

Kangana Ranaut has always identified herself as a proud feminist and is known to be one of the few actresses who has never shied away from taking on big names and calling 'spade a spade'. She was one of the few ones who chose to condemn Salman Khan's statement when he compared his physical training for his film, Sultan, to being raped.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! I Thought A Star Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Throw Whims & Fancies: Sumeet Vyas

Back then she had lashed out, "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say, it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let's not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them."

That's why the Twitterati were in for a shocker when a recent clip of Jim Sarbh making a rape joke at Cannes after party and Kangana Ranaut laughing at it went viral on the internet. The video landed Jim and Kangana at the Twitter-waasis' receiving end. Here's what exactly transpired-

The Controversial Rape Joke In the video, Jim is heard saying, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn't know that was an option." As Jim completes his ‘joke', Kangana is seen cracking up along with the rest of the party. It's Not Okay, Say Twitterati Jim Sarbh and Kangana Ranaut received several backlash for this video. Many termed Kangana a 'hypocrite' while some said actresses were feminists only on social media. Jim Sarbh Clarifies Soon after the controversy spread like wild fire, he 'Padmavat' actor told Bollywoodlife, "First of all, I understand the environment we live in just now, in light of recent events, but more frankly, in light of events going on since the beginning of human consciousness, rape is a deadly serious issue. I treat it as such." He Explains The 'Controversial' Rape Joke "The joke that I made is about a Priest blowing a very casual question completely out of proportion, condemning alcohol, prostitutes, and rape all simultaneously. The Punjabi (or whichever ethnicity, depending on the audience) responds to the situation by consenting to it and expressing his sexual proclivities." That's Not It He further clarified, "I personally do not find it to be about a desire to rape, or to inflict sexual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence." Jim Claims His Comments Were Taken Out Of Context While speaking to Firstpost, he said, "Sexual violence is a serious issue and I treat it as such. It is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not now (sic) nor have I ever condoned any form of sexual violence."

Meanwhile here's how what the Twitterati had to say about Jim Sarbh- Kangana Ranaut's shocking act-

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — \_(ツ)_/ (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

Jim Sarbh is cancelled.

One. He made a hideous joke and included a vital thing called 'Rape'

Two. he included 'prostitute' in that "I would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes..." are you freaking kidding me ? you just stated that they are as equal as Rapists ?

Go get a life man — Fuddu (@_shruti_singh_) May 15, 2018

Kangs is A+ grade hypocrite (nothing new) and this Jim Sarbh turned out to be a piece of shit. Rape jokes are not okay... stfu ..😠👎 — BANNO (@Inception700) May 15, 2018

Rape is a dark word. Let’s not water it down to describe a brutal gym session or a bad day at work or with a joke.@jimSarbh #KanganaRanaut have some sense before cracking such jokes !! — Dhruvesh Shah ✨ (@dhruveshshahz16) May 17, 2018

Jim Sarbh making a rape joke and Kangana laughing on it only proves how most Bollywood actors are feminists just on the social media. Same goes for Sonam posting pic as to how she supports Salman.

Lesson: Don't take them too seriously. — Aman (@cadence99) May 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Finally Reveals Why He Agreed To Dub For Deadpool 2 & It's Totally BIZZARE!