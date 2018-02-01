 »   »   » Jim Sarbh On Padmaavat Role! Only A Snake Can Understand The Love Of Another Snake

I Am Overwhelmed With The Response

I don't expect too much. You know it is such a huge film and I hadn't seen the film so I was as nervous and excited as anyone else. I was waiting to see how the entire thing had come out because I did not particularly shoot with Deepika or Shahid. With Shahid for just one day so I did not know how their side looked like and how ours fitted with it.



I did not know what was edited and hence, I was very very excited. Now that it is out, I am overwhelmed with the response. My mind can't just comprehend, just how many people are watching the movie. I guess the other four people (actors) are used to this but I am really not, so my head is just reeling with pleasure and gratitude and it's like heaving a huge sigh of relief that all the hard work has paid of.



On Working With SLB

It is definitely an experience which is very instructive, fulfilling and makes you learn a lot of things. The best part about working with Sanjay sir is the number of things I learned. I learnt about the beat of a scene, that every scene has a beat and you have to come in on it and slightly play around it but until you know and get the beat, it is impossible.



I enjoy that he really pushes you deep, to go and find the potential and hidden layers in the scene. I think his eye for details does not just have to do with the backdrop and the costumes and sets, it also has to do with the quality of the performance and I think if he sees that you are capable, he will push you till you do your best or he gets the thing he wants and I love that.



Only A Snake Can Understand The Love Of Another Snake

I had auditioned the part without having read the script and then they told me that Ranveer had suggested me for the part. I got really excited and eager to read the script and then when I finally read it, I was very excited to play this character. To me, the character had so many beautiful interesting qualities to sink your tooth in as an actor and to really find a way to express all of them.



He [Malik Kafur] is a deliciously wicked, sultry big black panther kind of a character and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Alauddin is a huge tiger, a lion and Malik Kafur is like a panther who slicks around by the side. I felt like Malik Kafur is the only one who understands Khilji. Like it is said that only a snake can understand the love of another snake.



On Working With Ranveer

I really enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh. I think he is, as he puts it, an absolute delight to work with. As a co-actor, he is extremely reactive and responsive.



Ranveer Is A Superb Guy

Ranveer Singh gave me that opportunity and I don't think a miracle always strikes but with Ranveer Singh as your co-actor, I always thought we were creating a hospitable environment for a miracle to come and stay with us. That to me is rare and beautiful quality in a co-actor and if u get it, you should hold on to it. He is a superb, superb guy.

