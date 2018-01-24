 »   »   » Padmaavat! Jim Sarbh: The Film Pushed Me To Be As Good As The Frame

For Jim Sarbh, who has been attracting positive reviews for his portrayal as a slave-general of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, says working with a nuanced director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who pays attention to detail, gave him an opportunity to try and be as good as the grand and beautiful frames in the film.

A theatre actor and a director himself, Sarbh, who has worked in films like Neerja and A Death in the Gunj, and performed live in several plays including Kalki Koechlin's The Living Room and Rajat Kapoor's What is Done, is Done, says it's always an empowering experience to work with directors who are passionate about work.



Jim said, "In Padmaavat, you are pushed to be as good as the frame, to have a presence that lives up to the grand, operatic, intricate, beautiful frame that you inhabit. I love trying to rise to that. I heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has an eye for detail, and it shows in his work, but seeing it first hand is a powerful experience."



"I feel so grateful to have worked with someone who so deeply cares about his film, about every single element in his frame. For me, that is the most important thing, everything else falls by the wayside. If I see that everything the director does is motivated by trying to achieve the best, I can accept anything. I can try to do anything you want. I am immediately, passionately, on your team," he added.



Besides Padmaavat, Jim will also be seen in Aditya Vikram Sengupta directorial Jonaki, a Bengali film, where he will be essaying the role of a lover of an 80-year-old woman, who goes into coma and recounts her time with him in her younger days.



On essaying two roles which are "diametrically different", Jim said even the genres are poles apart. However, he said the common factor is two passionate film-makers. "Jonaki is a dreamscape: it's slow, it's not restricted to what the actor brings. Padmaavat is an operatic, period, blockbuster. What I liked about both of these filmmakers is that they care deeply about the frame," said Jim.



(IANS)



