 »   »   »  Joe Jonas- Sophie Turner Blast A US Publication For Shaming Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Marriage!

For those who have been living under the rock, here's a recap. Yesterday, a renowned publication from the US called 'The Cut' publishing a disgusting article on Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' marriage. The article accused Priyanka Chopra of being a 'global scam artist' and spewed venom at her for marrying Nick Jonas. What was even more shocking was that the article concluded with asking Nick to run away from Priyanka as soon as he can as his life would soon end up being a living hell.

Soon, the article spread like a wild fire on social media with B-town celebs and netizens slamming the writer for writing such a low opinion. The website eventually had to pull down the article, but the damage had been done by then.

Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner later took to Twitter and blasted the publication calling the article, 'wildly inapproriate and totally disgusting'-

Joe Jonas Calls The Article 'Disgusting' He tweeted, "This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next." Sophie Slams The Publication For Spewing B*llsh*t "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit," wrote Sophie Turner. Sonam Lashed Out At The Sexiest Article She too took to Twitter and wrote, "For a publication that "shows women's what they are made of" @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it's written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you!" Arjun Kapoor Called It, 'Uncouth & Tacky Writing' Priyanka's Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor too defended the actress and tweeted, "I know @priyankachopra personally & I'm fairly certain @nickjonas hasn't been kidnapped & forced into a union of love... @NYMag u have an unhappy opinionated racist frustrated journalist who's gone on n on about 2 people who by choice have gotten married. Tacky n uncouth writing." Swara Bhaskar Gives The Writer Some Major Burns! "Depressed with the state of the world & current affairs? Here's some good ol' fashioned puerile filth published by @TheCut 2 add some pointless venom 2 ur day. Also someone invite @mRiah to an Indian wedding Might assuage some of her misguided angst!"

