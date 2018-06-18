 »   »   »  John Abraham Believes The Biggest Stars Are Action Heroes!

Related Articles
- John Abraham-Salman Khan's COLD WAR Continues; Did You Know About Katrina Kaif's Connection With It?
- Fight Brewing Between John Abraham & Akshay Kumar? The Truth Is Finally Out!
- Parmanu First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Parmanu Review: This Story Of India's Glory Fails To Translate Into A Pulsating Watch On Celluloid!
- INTERVIEW: Parmanu Is Not A Patriotic Film, It's An Engaging Thriller - John Abraham
- John Abraham On Garam Masala 2: I Have Discussed It With Akshay Kumar
- John Abraham: I Am Not A Narcissistic Person By Nature; I Am A Middle Class Person
- Parmanu Trailer: John Abrahan & Diana Penty Are On A Secret Operation! Watch Here
- Satyameva Jayate: First Look Of This John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Looks Quite Intriguing!
- John Abraham Is Doing ILLEGAL & CRIMINAL Things, Will FALL Flat On His Face Says Prernaa Arora
- John Abraham's Company Goes NUCLEAR Against KriArj Entertainment! Reveals Why They Stopped Parmanu
- Neha Sharma's Sister Aisha Sharma To Debut Opposite John Abraham In Milap Zaveri's Next
John Abraham's latest release 'Parmanu' worked wonders at the box office. The handsome hunk who is known for his fitness and pulling off high-octane action sequences believes that action heroes are the biggest movie stars. The actor says Bollywood needs to come up with more such icons.
John who was last seen in action thriller Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, also praised Tiger Shroff for his dedication to the genre. Here's what he had to say-
Point To Be Noted
"I think the biggest stars are action heroes. Look at Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson. Action stars will always be evergreen."
There Is A Lot Of Scope For Action Heroes
In our country, apart from me, there is Tiger Shroff who is doing great action. At the moment, two of us are doing action films. We both have different styles. There is a place for more action heroes but there are only two of us," John told PTI.
John Is Grateful To The Audience For Accepting Him As An Action Hero
"The expectations excite me and I seek to do crazy action sequences. It is a positive responsibility on me. I wanted to be an action hero. There are some heroes who like dancing and I like fighting, lifting people and breaking bones. I enjoy it", the actor was quoted as saying.
John Abraham: Biggest Stars Are Action Heroes!
John has a string of action films lined up for release, starting with Satyameva Jayate. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. Next up are Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. But the actor says doing films in the genre is not a conscious decision.
"It is just that all these films are coming at the same time. What I am missing right now in my life is doing a comedy and I love doing it. I am a big fan of Anees Bazmee, I like David Dhawan also... I loved working with Rohit Dhawan," he adds.
He Is Happy To Reunite With Manoj Bajpayee
Talking about his Independence Day release, John says it is great to reteam with his Shootout in Wadala co-star Manoj Bajpayee. "In Shootout at Wadala, our characters came from a criminal background. But in Satyameva Jayate, the film is about a cop and a killer... Whatever the audience has yearned for they will get to see it all now," he says.
John On His Most Challenging Film
The actor says he recently started shooting for director Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter and the filming is expected to be completed by August end. "It is one of the most intriguing subjects I have heard. It is the most challenging film I have done in the recent past," he says.
John will then start work on Batla House, loosely based on the fierce encounter that took place in September 2008 between a group of terrorists and the police in a flat in Batla House, a locality in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. In Batla House, John will play the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. He says he will meet Yadav to prepare for his role.
(Inputs from PTI)
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.