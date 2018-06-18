 »   »   »  John Abraham Believes The Biggest Stars Are Action Heroes!

Point To Be Noted

"I think the biggest stars are action heroes. Look at Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson. Action stars will always be evergreen."



There Is A Lot Of Scope For Action Heroes

In our country, apart from me, there is Tiger Shroff who is doing great action. At the moment, two of us are doing action films. We both have different styles. There is a place for more action heroes but there are only two of us," John told PTI.



John Is Grateful To The Audience For Accepting Him As An Action Hero

"The expectations excite me and I seek to do crazy action sequences. It is a positive responsibility on me. I wanted to be an action hero. There are some heroes who like dancing and I like fighting, lifting people and breaking bones. I enjoy it", the actor was quoted as saying.



John Abraham: Biggest Stars Are Action Heroes!

John has a string of action films lined up for release, starting with Satyameva Jayate. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. Next up are Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. But the actor says doing films in the genre is not a conscious decision.



"It is just that all these films are coming at the same time. What I am missing right now in my life is doing a comedy and I love doing it. I am a big fan of Anees Bazmee, I like David Dhawan also... I loved working with Rohit Dhawan," he adds.







He Is Happy To Reunite With Manoj Bajpayee

Talking about his Independence Day release, John says it is great to reteam with his Shootout in Wadala co-star Manoj Bajpayee. "In Shootout at Wadala, our characters came from a criminal background. But in Satyameva Jayate, the film is about a cop and a killer... Whatever the audience has yearned for they will get to see it all now," he says.



John On His Most Challenging Film

The actor says he recently started shooting for director Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter and the filming is expected to be completed by August end. "It is one of the most intriguing subjects I have heard. It is the most challenging film I have done in the recent past," he says.

