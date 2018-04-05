 »   »   » John Abraham Is Doing ILLEGAL & CRIMINAL Things, Will FALL Flat On His Face Says Prernaa Arora

John Will Fall Flat On His Face, Says Prernaa

"The matter is in the court now. In a few days, he will fall flat on his face. He definitely cannot release the film. His poster will be rejected, and so will be the teaser. Then there will be the court verdict, which will come out soon, which will decide the actual release date," she said to Bollywoodlife.



John Abraham Is Taking A Wrong Route, Says Prernaa

"It's a very bad conduct. He has set a bad example for the film industry. If today he claims that Taj Mahal is his, it can't be like that. What he is doing is taking a wrong route."



Prernaa Says She'll Not Do Anything Illegal

"There is already a criminal complaint against John. We also could have done the same. The same posters are ready with us. As well as the teaser and the trailer. We have it on our phones. But we will not do anything which is wrong and illegal."



Others Stars Are Good To Work With, But Not John! Says Prernaa

"I have done three films with Akshay Kumar and I am so happy. He has proven right that there is nobody like him today. Even Anushka Sharma. They are so good professionally people and such great partners. John on the contrary did not understand that he is a partner in the film."



Prernaa Questions John's Behaviour!

I don't know what he thinks. I think he is aping me. See he has not seen his name as a presenter in any movie. This is the first time. And on somebody else's money. You take Rs 30 Crore from me and then say that you are presenting the movie and throw the producers out. What is this behaviour?"



Parmanu Release & Starcast

Parmanu stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead roles and the film's release has already been postponed thrice. Parmanu is now slated to hit the theatres on May 14, 2018.

