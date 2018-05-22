 »   »   » John Abraham On Garam Masala 2: I Have Discussed It With Akshay Kumar

A Sequel To Garam Masala On The Cards?

John was quoted as saying, "I would love to do Garam Masala 2. Akshay and I have discussed it and we look forward to doing something like that. I still laugh thinking about it."











Comedy Is John's Favourite Genre

He further quipped, "It's my favourite genre. I love comedy. I am a big fan of Anees Bazmi, David Dhawan, Sajid Khan but I need to be offered a good film. People think that comedy is the easiest thing to do but it's the most difficult thing to make people laugh."



John On Calling Himself An Accidental Actor

On the other hand while speaking to Quint, John said, "Sometimes, accidents happen for the best. I am happy that I am here, and now that I am here, I cannot think of being anywhere else. I want to create stories, make cinema, act in films. It is a fun combination of being hungry as an actor and hungry as a producer. I am happy with where I am. The home is where the heart is and this is my home."



On Completing 15 Years In The Film Industry

In yet another interview with Hindustan Times, speaking about completing 15 years in Bollywood, John said, "At the end of the day, you must have self-conviction as there are enough people around you to tell you that you are probably not worth it. But you have to tell yourself that you are worth it. Fortunately for me, my audience also stood by me through thick and thin. With a few people in the trade, my audience, and conviction in myself, I have reached here and from here it's only going to get stronger and better. I am very excited about the remainder of my journey and I know I will get better, fitter, faster and stronger. That's what excites me because I know my line-up now. At the risk of sounding boastful, I can say I have got a very strong line up."



There Is A Phase For Everything, Says John

"I don't work to prove anything to anyone. The so-called people who said such things at that point, and the kind of cinema they did then with their performances and expressions, is considered overacting today. So, suddenly what I am doing, with the subtlety in my performances, is looked at as fantastic. I feel there is a phase for everything. Now, I wonder if there is a market for those over-expressive, loud performers, who felt that they were good actors. Thankfully, half of them are married now."

