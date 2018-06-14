 »   »   »  John Abraham-Salman Khan's COLD WAR Continues; Did You Know About Katrina Kaif's Connection With It?

Recently, John Was Asked To Pick One ‘Khan’ Among The Three

In a fun interview with Rajeev Masand, John Abraham was asked to pick one name among Aamir, Salman and Shahrukh Khan.

The question was: If Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan were in a sinking ship and I could save only one of them, who'd I pick? John read out the question, took about five seconds before revealing the answer!

John Chooses SRK & Here’s His Explanation..

"I guess it would be Shahrukh Khan. Because I love the personality and if I were to direct I would love to direct Shahrukh."

We aren't surprised that John didn't pick Salman considering their on-going cold war. If you aren't much aware about it, we will fill you in!

How It All Started?

Things went wrong between Salman & John, during the Rockstars concert. Reportedly, John had ticked off Salman at the concert over some monetary issue and earned himself a place in the superstar's bad books.

Cold War On The Film Set

If you have forgotten, let us remind you that John & Salman have worked together in Babul. But it is said that even during the shoot of the film; Salman & John shared a cold vibes and avoided bumping into each other!

What’s Katrina’s Connection With John-Salman’s Fight?

Reportedly, during Katrina's struggling days, John denied to work with her in Saaya as she couldn't fluently speak Hindi. She lost out on the role and was reduced to tears.

That's when Salman Khan said "Why are you crying? He has done you a favour. A time will come when you would be able to throw him out of a film. Don't throw him, work with him."

Salman’s Words Came True..

Many in Bollywood believe this was the reason why Salman never liked John! Interestingly, later, Salman's words actually came true as Katrina was roped in for Kabir Khan's New York and John Abraham was also approached to play the lead role, which he eventually accepted!

Affair Rumours Of Katrina & John

Much to everyone's surprise, Katrina and John were linked romantically during the shooting of New York and it didn't go well with Salman, who was in a relationship with Kat.

Salman & Katrina Had A Showdown Because Of John?

Newspapers then reported that Salman & Katrina had a major showdown.

But Katrina refuted all the rumours and said, "John was a sweetheart, we enjoyed each other's company. There are some friendships that are carried on even after the film is completed,' she said.

She Had Further Added..

"But John and I never became that kind of friends. The SMSes were old ones, not new. All this is rubbish."

On a related note, John was also approached for Race 3 but as soon as Salman Khan came on board, makers of Race 3 dropped the idea of casting John in the movie.