 »   »   » John Abraham: I Am Not A Narcissistic Person By Nature; I Am A Middle Class Person

Being In The Filmdom For About 15 Years, John Says He Believes In Staying True To His Roots

"It beats me when in south India you are called megastar or superstar. Vanity to another level scares me. I connect to audience (with a thought) that I am not like a star to them. I don't want to become a star to them, I want to be John Abraham the person."



He said he is "very secure as a person and as an actor" and is well aware of how much a film starring him would do business as compared to other actors.







John On Doing Content-driven Films

For every "Garam Masala" or a "Housefull", the actor says he has also featured in content-driven movies like "Madras Cafe" or a "Water".



"I have done every kind of film. The subtlety in my performance is lauded today more than it was earlier. Those days it was about being over expressive, garish, loud as that was considered as good acting. Times have changed, subtlety in performance is important and that comes across in most of my work," he said.







John On Parmanu

John's next release is "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran", based on India's nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998 during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.



The actor and the team of writers and director Abhishek Sharma did an extensive research on the subject and met several officials in BARC, ISRO, DRDO, people in the Intelligence Bureau and Army.



"Col Sharma was there when Pokhran test happened and he was consultant for our film. We changed the names of all the characters...we couldn't keep (nuclear scientist and former President) APJ Abdul Kalam's name but we have kept the plot real.



"The only fictional character is that of mine... that is the only creative liberty. We have dedicated the film to the heroes of this country from Army-men to scientists," he said.







John Doesn’t Want To Relate With Any Political Party With His Film

The 45-year-old actor was aware about this chapter of Indian history and the aim is to show this moment of pride and honour onscreen.



"When I made 'Madras Cafe', people thought I made a Congress film, with 'Parmanu' I don't want people to say I made a BJP film. I am a filmmaker and making a film to entertain people.



"Our film is not anti-Pakistan or anti-China or anti-America...it is a pro-India film. We are not here to bash anyone. We are here to show the greatness of our nation," John said.





