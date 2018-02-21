 »   »   » Justin Tradeau Meets Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Madhavan! View Pictures

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau along with his wife and children.

Aamir Khan took a break from his busy schedule from Thugs Of Hindostan to meet the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau.

Madhavan is all smiles while posing for a picture with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau.

Farhan Akhtar got to the opportunity to meet the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau as well.

Anupam Kher is so happy and delighted to be posing with Justin Tradeau's children.

Shahrukh Khan has a chat with Justin Tradeau's daughter Ella Grace.

Justin Tradeau and Shahrukh Khan indulge themselves in a deep and meaningful conversation.

No matter if he's the Prime Minister of Canada or anybody else, everyone just loves Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan meets and greets foreign leaders whenever they come to India.

We're sure Justin Tradeau and Anupam Kher must have spoken a lot about policies and trade.

Without a doubt, Justin Tradeau and his family stole our hearts in the picture.