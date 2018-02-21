 »   »   » Justin Tradeau Meets Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Madhavan! View Pictures

Justin Tradeau Meets Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Madhavan! View Pictures

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau visited India along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and daughter Ella Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien. The family were seen sporting Indian ethnic wear and visited the Taj Mahal as well.

Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhavan and Anupam Kher got the opportunity to meet them in Mumbai and clicked several pictures with Canadian PM Justin Tradeau and his wonderful family. View the pictures below...

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau along with his wife and children.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan took a break from his busy schedule from Thugs Of Hindostan to meet the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau.

Madhavan

Madhavan is all smiles while posing for a picture with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar got to the opportunity to meet the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau as well.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is so happy and delighted to be posing with Justin Tradeau's children.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has a chat with Justin Tradeau's daughter Ella Grace.

Walk The Talk

Justin Tradeau and Shahrukh Khan indulge themselves in a deep and meaningful conversation.

SRK

No matter if he's the Prime Minister of Canada or anybody else, everyone just loves Shahrukh Khan.

So True

Shahrukh Khan meets and greets foreign leaders whenever they come to India.

Anupam Kher

We're sure Justin Tradeau and Anupam Kher must have spoken a lot about policies and trade.

Wonderful Family

Without a doubt, Justin Tradeau and his family stole our hearts in the picture.

